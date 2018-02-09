Brisbane Tens - Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders notch up wins on Day One

Relive all the action from day one from 1 NEWS NOW's coverage at the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

REMAINING FIXTURES - DAY ONE

9.07pm: Blues v Wild Knights

10.05pm: Chiefs v Pau

10.34pm: Highlanders v Waratahs

12.01am: Hurricanes v Fiji

12.30am: Brumbies v Crusaders

9.08pm: CRUSADERS 22 - HURRICANES 0

TRY! Nathan Vella scores his second try for the Crusaders after a sensational end-to-end play from his teammates in the lead up.

8.58pm: CRUSADERS 17 - HURRICANES 0

TRY! The Crusaders go end to end and George Bridge powers over to score for the Crusaders. The Hurricanes on the back foot down 17-0 at the break.

8.50pm: CRUSADERS 10 - HURRICANES 0

TRY! The Crusaders put it through the hands and Ethan Blackadder dives over to score his side's second try of the match.

8.48pm: CRUSADERS 5 - HURRICANES 0

TRY! The Crusaders rumble over to score the first five-pointer of the match after a well-constructed line-out maul.

8.43pm: BRUMBIES 17 - FIJI 12

Chance Peni scored a crucial try to give his side a 17-12 comeback win over the Fijians. Up next we have the heavyweight clash of the Hurricanes and Crusaders.

8.30pm: BRUMBIES 5 - FIJI 7

Fiji hold a slender 7-5 lead over the Brumbies, Fiji's discipline has been an area of real concern in the first spell with two of their players being binned for foul play.

8.13pm: BRUMBIES WOMEN 17 - REBELS WOMEN 7

The Brumbies were relentless on defence, refusing to leak in any points in the second spell. Up next we have the Fijian team taking on the Brumbies men's side.

8.01pm: BRUMBIES WOMEN 12 - REBELS WOMEN 7

A close match between these two sides and it is the Brumbies women who go into the break with a 12-7 lead.

7.45pm: NSW WOMEN 19 - QUEENSLAND WOMEN 5

Critical errors and penalties cost Queensland the match with the NSW women side scoring two tries in the second spell to get a 19-5 win over the Queensland women.

7.31pm: NSW WOMEN 5 - QUEENSLAND WOMEN 5

It's all locked up at 5-5 with nothing seperating the two sides in Brisbane.

7.14pm: CHIEFS 17 HIGHLANDERS 12

NO TRY! Tevita Nabura pops up again for the Highlanders and he is ruled to have been in touch as he dived for the left hand corner. Referee awarded it as a try but the TMO is called in to make the call and he says Nabura was in touch as he grounded the ball over the try-line.

7.11pm: CHIEFS 17 HIGHLANDERS 12

TRY! Samisoni Taukei'aho crashes over to score for the Chiefs and gives his side the lead. Some superb offloading from the Chiefs' forwards in the lead up to the try. Tim Nanai-Williams misses the conversion.

7.08pm: CHIEFS 12 HIGHLANDERS 12

NO TRY! Greg Pleasants-Tate fumbles the ball five metres out from the try-line just as it looked like the Highlanders were going to score. An excellent run from Josh McKay put the Highlanders in great attacking position.

7.04pm: CHIEFS 12 HIGHLANDERS 12

Chiefs player Tim Nanai-Williams. Source: Photosport

TRY! A wonderful set-play off an attacking scrum works for the Highlanders and Tevita Nabura crosses over to score down the right hand side. The conversion is no good and the scores are level 12-12.

7.02pm: CHIEFS 12 HIGHLANDERS 7

A chance here for the Highlanders as the Chiefs knock the ball on inside their own 22-metre line.

HALFTIME - CHIEFS 12 HIGHLANDERS 7

6.57pm: CHIEFS 12 HIGHLANDERS 7

TRY! After an excellent break from Tim Nanai-Williams down the left flank, he somehow manages to keep the ball in play and Sean Wainui comes up with it and gives the Chiefs the lead right on the halftime siren.

6.53pm: CHIEFS 5 HIGHLANDERS 7

TRY! Liam Messam strolls over to score for the Chiefs after some nice passing from the big boys in the Chiefs outfit. The Chiefs trail by two points after they fail to convert their conversion.

6.46pm: CHIEFS 0 HIGHLANDERS 7

TRY! Great patience shown by the Highlanders as they shift the ball side to side. And it is Josh McKay who runs it in for the Highlanders for the first try of the match. The conversion is good by the Landers.

6.43pm: CHIEFS 0 HIGHLANDERS 0

And we are underway with the Highlanders kicking off deep to the Chiefs!

6.42pm: CHIEFS 0 HIGHLANDERS 0

Up next we have the defending champs the Chiefs take on Aaron Maugers' Highlanders. Will we see former All Blacks midfielder Pita Alatini in action? Fingers crossed.

6.39pm: WARATAHS 31 PAU 10

The Waratahs' young side was just too good as they outclassed former All Blacks centre Conrad Smith's team 31-10. Frank Halai (former All Blacks winger) scored an impressive double for the French club.

6.25pm: WARATAHS 26 PAU 5

It has been all one way traffic as the Waratahs ran in four tries to Pau's one in the first half.

6.12pm: BLUES 29 REDS 7

TRY! Melani Nanai scores his second try of the match, pouncing on a poor kick from the Reds, before evading several defenders to score his second try.

6.09pm: BLUES 22 REDS 7

TRY! The Blues are awarded a controversial try as replays showed the player lose control of the ball over the try-line.

6.07pm: BLUES 15 REDS 7

TRY! Melanai Nanai crosses over to score for the Blues, the Auckland team showcasing some excellent passing in the lead up to the try. The conversion from the Blues is again no good - they lead the Reds 15-7 with two minutes remaining in the match.

6.04pm: BLUES 10 REDS 7

TRY! Brandon Paenga-Amosa scores the Reds' first try as the home team makes the Blues pay for a missed-timed cross field kick. The Reds now trail by three points.

HALFTIME - BLUES 10 REDS 0

Blues do well to keep the Reds out just before the break just as it looked like the home team was going to score. The Blues lead 10-0 at the break.

5.50pm: BLUES 10 REDS 0

TRY! A great team try which started inside their own half and it is young star Caleb Clarke who grounds the ball down the right flank right on the try-line for the Blues. He takes a big hit before putting the ball down on the try-line. The conversion is again no good from out wide.

5.47pm: BLUES 5 REDS 0

TRY! The Blues score through Tamati Tu'a. The men in blue work the ball side-to-side and the Reds' defence finally breaks as Tu'a crashes over to score from close range. The conversion from out wide is no good.

5.45pm: BLUES 0 REDS 0

Akira Ioane of the Blues makes a break. Source: Photosport

And we are underway with the Blues kicking off to the Reds!

5.42pm: A dramatic final minute of the first match in Brisbane as the Wild Knights stunned Melbourne with a late comeback, winning 19-17. Yoshikazu Fujita is the man who scored the crucial try under the posts for the Wild Knights.

5.27pm: The Melbourne Rebels dominated in the early stages of the first spell but the Wild Knights fought back to score two quick tries in the final four minutes of the half. Melbourne Rebels lead 17-12 at the break.

5.14pm: The Wild Knights take on the Melbourne Rebels in the first fixture of the Brisbane tournament.

PRE-MATCH:

A hard tournament to predict, with some star players missing from the New Zealand franchises for the tournament.

Last year's champs the Chiefs have a reasonably strong squad with Mitchell Karpik, Liam Messam and Taleni Seu named in the forwards. They are bolstered by some quality backs Charlie Ngatai, Tim Nanai-Williams and Shaun Stevenson.

Julian Savea is named skipper for a young Hurricanes squad.

Former All Blacks stars Carlos Spencer returns for the Blues and Pita Alatini will suit up for the Highlanders.

George Bridge has been named captain for the Crusaders, who also have some young talent on show for the Canterbury franchise.



The nine Super Rugby franchises from New Zealand and Australia will be joined by a Fijian invitational team, French club team Pau and Japan's Panasonic Wild Knights.

POOL A: Wild Knights, Rebels, Blues, Reds

POOL B: Pau, Waratahs, Chiefs, Highlanders

POOL C: Fiji, Brumbies, Hurricanes, Crusaders

NZ TEAMS:

BLUES - Caleb Clarke, Kurt Ecklund, Jordan Hyland, Akira Ioane, Antonio Kirikiri, Orbyn Leger, George Moala, Melanai Nanai, Sam Nock, Jordan Olsen, Dalton Papalii, Jacob Pierce, Marcel Renata, Jonathan Ruru, Hoskins Sotutu, Carlos Spencer, Michael Tamoaeita, Murphy Taramai, Tanielu Telea, Jordan Trainor, Tamati Tua, Jimmy Tupou (c).

CHIEFS - Aidan Ross, Liam Polwart, Sosefo Kautai, Michael Allardice, Lachlan McWhannel, Mitchell Brown, Mitchell Karpik, Liam Messam(c), Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Marty Mckenzie, Solomon Alaimalo, Charlie Ngatai, Tim Nanai-Williams (c), Toni Pulu, Shaun Stevenson, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Angus Ta’avao, Atunaisa Moli, Taleni Seu, Lachlan Boshier, Jonathan Taumateine, Tiaan Falcon, Johnny Fa’auli, Alex Nankivell.

CRUSADERS - Jone Macilai, George Bridge (c) Manasa Mataele, Braydon Ennor, Jack Stratton, Zach McKay, Brett Cameron, Tima Faingaanuku, Ngane Punivai, Richard Judd, Andrew Makalio, Billy Harmon, Ethan Blackadder, Tom Christie, Jordan Manihera, Hamish Dalzell, Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Ben Morris, Dylan Nel, Harrison Allen, Nathan Vella.

HIGHLANDERS - Aki Sieuli, Greg Pleasants-Tate, Tyrel Lomax, Alex Ainley, Paripari Parkinson, Elliot Dixon, Dan Pryor, Shannon Frizell, Luke Whitelock, Dillon Hunt, Marino Mikaele Tu’u, Kalolo Tuiloma, Guy Millar, Ash Dixon, Josh Dickson, Kayne Hammington, Josh Renton, Josh Ioane, Fletcher Smith , Tevita Nabura,Teihorangi Walden, Ryan Tongia, Josh McKay, Richard Buckman, Terrance Hepetema, Pita Alatini.

HURRICANES - Julian Savea (c), Brayden lose, Ben Lam, Alex Fidow, Fraser Armstrong, Tolu Fahamokioa, James O’Rielly, Murray Douglas, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Will Mangos, Liam Mitchell, Sam Henwood, Chase Tiatia, Finlay Christie, Jamie Booth, Losi Filipo, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Malo Tuitama, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Jonah Lowe, Trent Renata, Hunter Prescott.

6.53pm: CHIEFS 5 HIGHLANDERS 7

7.08pm: CHIEFS 12 HIGHLANDERS 12

7.31pm: NSW WOMEN 5 - QUEENSLAND WOMEN 5