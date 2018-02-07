 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Brisbane Tens: All you need to know about rugby's newest format

share

Source:

NZN

With the Brisbane Tens beginning later today following a successful debut last year, here's a quick rundown of rugby's exciting new format.

Blues legend Spencer will line up for his old side at this weekend's Brisbane Tens.
Source: 1 NEWS

WHAT IS TENS RUGBY?

You guessed it - it's not quite sevens, but it's not quite full-on 15-a-side rugby either. There's more open space on offer than usual but there are still elements of structure involved, with set piece proving vital in last year's tournament. Tens rugby is made for pacy backs and forwards who believe deep down they can keep up with them.

Spencer says he still backs his footy skills at 42-years-old.
Source: 1 NEWS

HOW IT WORKS

The four Australian Super Rugby teams, five New Zealand sides and three invitational outfits from the rest of the world - Japan's Panasonic Wild Knights, French side Pau and Fiji - have been drawn into three groups. Each team will play each other once across Friday and Saturday, with the six best-performed teams through to the finals. There is also a full women's tournament for the first time.

Pool A: Blues, Melbourne Rebels, Queensland Reds, Panasonic Wild Knights

Pool B: Chiefs, Highlanders, NSW Waratahs, Pau

Pool C: ACT Brumbies, Crusaders, Fiji, Hurricanes

Women's pool: Queensland Reds, NSW Waratahs, Melbourne Rebels, ACT Brumbies

The Wellington side are taking the pre-season tournament seriously this weekend.
Source: 1 NEWS

WHO'S PLAYING

There is plenty of star power. Current Wallabies Samu Kerevi, Taniela Tupou, Henry Speight, Curtis Rona and Will Genia have been named, although the latter must pass a fitness test on

Friday morning after suffering a back injury. Two former Australian Test players, Berrick Barnes and Digby Ioane, will line up for Panasonic, while another, Ben Mowen, is set to feature for Pau. There's also a handful of capped All Blacks involved too in Julian Savea, Liam Messam, Elliot Dixon, George Moala and Luke Whitelock.

Spencer infamously flipped the bird to the Christchurch crowd in 2004 when the Blues beat the Crusaders 38-29.
Source: 1 NEWS

WILDCARDS

Each team can bring in a retired player as a wildcard and the likes of Drew Mitchell (Waratahs), Andrew Walker (Brumbies), Adam Freier (Rebels), Carlos Spencer (Blues), Carl Hayman (Pau) and Pita Alatini (Highlanders) will at least attempt to prove age has not wearied them.

LAST YEAR
The Chiefs are the reigning champions, having defeated the Crusaders 12-5 in a thrilling final.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The Kiwi sailors took home the night's top prize, and the Team of the Year award.

Team New Zealand pick up Supreme award, Team of the Year at 55th annual Halberg Awards

00:15
2
The All Blacks coach was singled out for him time in charge of the world champions.

'I've just been lucky to be at the top of the tree and not fall out' - Steve Hansen humble after winning Halbergs leadership award

00:15
3
The Kiwi sailors took home the night's top prize, and the Team of the Year award.

Cherry on top for Team New Zealand with Supreme Halberg victory

02:09
4
Gail and Peter's whirlwind romance began in Auckland last year.

'The most fantastic love story' – couple who were paired as bowls partners at World Masters Games now engaged

5
Former All Blacks lock Gary Seear

Former All Blacks lock Gary Seear dies, age 65

02:13
The businessman is sticking to his words and others don't believe he should lose his knighthood.

Willie Jackson says Sir Bob Jones 'acting like an idiot' with 'Maori Gratitude Day' idea

But the Labour MP doubts the Government would strip Sir Bob of his knighthood as a petition demands.

02:28
The PM paid a visit to one Auckland store for maternity wear to the delight of its owner.

'I just about fell off the couch' - Meet the woman who's dressing Jacinda Ardern's baby bump

The PM paid a visit to one Auckland store for maternity wear, to the delight of its owner.

00:48
Comedian Mike King says what Sir Bob needs 'is our empathy and a warm bowl of custard'.

Watch: Mike King says Sir Bob Jones' 'social filter is broken' after his 'Maori Gratitude Day' comments

Mental health campaigner Mike King says what Sir Bob needs "is our empathy and a warm bowl of custard".

00:26
A 30-year-old has been charged with murder after Amber-Rose was found dead on Saturday morning.

'Item of interest' found at Dunedin quarry as police investigate death of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush

Police are also appealing for sightings of a silver two-door BMW.

Bad weather due over next few days but 'still too early to tell' about cyclone hitting NZ

Dan Corbett says in the unlikely event of a cyclone hitting NZ, it would be late next week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 