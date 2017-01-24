Brisbane Global Tens rugby tournament axed for 2019

The Brisbane Global Tens rugby competition has been put "on hold" for 2019.

Brisbane Global Tens Source: Twitter: @BrisConventions

Organisers have decided the tournament, which features teams from Super Rugby, Europe, Japan and the Pacific, isn't feasible as a pre-season event with a jam-packed 2019 calender on the cards.

"After wonderfully entertaining tournaments in 2017 and 2018, it's a real shame we've had to make what is a very tough call," tournament chief executive Rachael Carroll said.

"We've considered many scenarios for 2019 but, unfortunately, we haven't been able to come up with a viable option."

Ms Carroll said the potential impact of the World Cup on player availability was a factor that could not be ignored.

"In its first two years, the Brisbane Global Rugby Tens featured an incredible line-up of superstar players," Ms Carroll said. "Those players showed just how truly thrilling Tens rugby can be when it is played by elite professionals.

"Unfortunately, the World Cup would almost certainly have had an impact on our ability to attract the very best players to the tournament in 2019. While that is disappointing, we do understand and accept the requirement of the competing nations to place the world cup at the forefront of their planning.



"Moving forward we believe the event's future is bright. The level of entertainment on the field well and truly lived up to expectations."