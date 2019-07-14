'Bring the Bledisloe back where it belongs' - Eels NRL player lists his goals after signing with Australian Rugby

Parramatta Eels second-rower Tepai Moeroa has set his sights on winning back the Bledisloe Cup for Australia after he switches codes to rugby union next season.

The NRL star has reportedly signed a two-year Super Rugby deal with the NSW Waratahs.

Along with switching codes, the 24-year-old will also switch positions as he moves from second row to the backline when he runs on in the Waratahs' centres.

"First off I want to get a game with the Tahs, that would be a nice start, but the end goal is to win a Super Rugby championship, play for the Wallabies, but I'd like to get the Bledisloe back in Australia," Moeroa told The Sunday Telegraph.

"That would be something I'd be looking to have an influence on and helping make happen.

"I've been to a few of the Wallabies versus All Blacks games, just to hear some of the fans and people and their comments about Australian rugby. I burn, because I know that Australian rugby is so much better than what they think it is.

"Just the way they talk about Australian rugby makes me burn. I want to have an influence in helping Australia get back to where they deserve.

"I want to bring the Bledisloe back to where it belongs."

Morea will play the rest of the season at the Eels, where he's optimistic of a strong finish with his side seventh on the table ahead of their clash with Wests Tigers at Bankwest Stadium on Sunday evening.

"I want to leave the club on a good note, hopefully play some finals footy and ultimately win the grand final," he added.