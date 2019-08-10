Brilliant 80m try lights up Flying Fijians' scrappy win over Manu Samoa

An outstanding team try finished off by winger Vereniki Goneva lit up an otherwise scrappy 10-3 Fiji win over Manu Samoa in Suva tonight.

After an error riddled first half where the teams traded penalties, Fiji burst into life after the break.

Frank Lomani launching a counterattack from inside his 22 after two of the Fijian forwards secured a turnover.

The halfback finding Semi Radradra, who would beat one defender in a long run down the right touchline before he found finding Levani Botia on the inside, the second five-eighth tipping the ball on to Lomani.

The halfback would pass to Goneva who had enough pace to finish off the stunning movement.

Manu Samoa were unable to cross despite finishing with 66 per cent possession and 76 per cent territory.

The Flying Fijians twice denying Manu Samoa with try saving tackles.