Breakout star Hoskins Sotutu signs two-year contract extension with the Blues

Source:  1 NEWS

Hoskins Sotutu has added a further two years to his contract with the Blues, meaning the barnstorming No.8 will be at the Auckland Super Rugby franchise until at least 2022.

Hoskins Sotutu makes a run against the Chiefs. Source: Photosport

The star loose forward has been a talking point this season with many touting the 21-year old as a pick for the All Blacks later this year. 

With Sotutu elligible to represent New Zealand, England and Fiji, Blues fans and Kiwi rugby fans alike will welcome the news of Sotutu's contract extension, which potentially indicates a desire to wear the black jersey.  

Sotutu has been a prominent feature in Super Rugby highlight reels, averaging 50 running metres a game and leading the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition in tackles made. 

Blues head coach Leon MacDonald said he forsees a promising future for Sotutu at the Auckland franchise. 

“He has a unique skillset which is well-rounded. He has set-up tries with his kicking and with accurate missed passes yet he can do the core roles of carrying hard, offloading, making his tackles and an asset in the lineout,” MacDonald said.

“Hoskins got his chance with the work he did pre-season and has continued to deliver game-in, game-out, and he is developing from a very quiet teenager to a real contributor off the field also.

“He has come out of the Blues and Auckland systems and if he continues to develop with the same attitude, he can look forward to a long and successful career with us.”

