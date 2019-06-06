Breakfast crew in stitches at Steve Tew's cheeky comment about Hayley Holt's ex-boyfriend Richie McCaw

Departing New Zealand Rugby boss Steve Tew was happy to reveal who he thought was the greatest All Black to play during his time in charge - although how he revealed it to TVNZ1's Breakfast left the crew in stitches today.

Tew was on Breakfast this morning discussing his departure at the end of the year when host Hayley Holt decided to change the subject.

"Now it's time for the tough questions," Holt began.

"Who, in your opinion, is the greatest All Black of all time?"

Tew met the question with laughter before delivering a ripping response that left Holt's colleagues giggling.

"I think that's a really hard question to answer but in my time - he's a person you know reasonably well."

Tew was indicating former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, who Holt dated from 2007 to 2009.

"Richie was a fantastic captain and an outstanding athlete and the best All Black I saw play."

Holt joined in the fun, though, asking a following up question.

"How have you kept these players - such as the person I know reasonably well - in New Zealand?"

Tew responded that NZR had made the All Blacks environment, along with those in the Black Ferns and Sevens teams, a special place that people wanted to belong to.