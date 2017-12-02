 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Breakers' dream run ends as Wlidcats storm to victory

share

Source:

NZN

Perth Wildcats have ended the New Zealand Breakers nine-game NBL winning streak with a high-energy 89-73 win in Auckland.

Hopes of a tenth straight win were dashed in the 89-73 loss.
Source: SKY

The competition leaders were out-shot and out-rebounded by second-placed Perth, led by an outstanding effort from Jesse Wagstaff who drained four three-pointers in the final quarter.

Wagstaff finished the evening with 19 points, while Jean-Pierre Tokoto led all scorers with a 25-point haul and Lucas Walker featured with 11 rebounds and 12 points.

It's the first time the Wildcats have won in New Zealand since 2013, and followed two defeats at the Kiwis hands last month.

Alex Pledger's 15 led the scoring for the Breakers, with Edgar Sosa and DJ Newbill next best on 10 apiece.

Perth started and finished the opening quarter on a high, Bryce Cotton nailing a three-pointer to kickstart proceedings and Clint Steindl sinking three free-throws with two seconds left on the clock.

Ahead 21-19 at the first break, the Wildcats attacked the second quarter with more energy than the Breakers, opening out to a seven-point lead with less than three minutes remaining.

Some sharp words from coach Paul Henare's time-out fired the Breakers into action.

Back-to-back treys from Sosa and Newbill narrowed the gap before Pledger's jump shot stole the lead back for the home team 36-35 at the half-time break.

Tokoto sparked a Perth revival midway through the third spell, the visitors opening out to a 55-44 lead on the back of an 11-0 scoring run.

Tokoto was everywhere - nailing free throws, grabbing rebounds, slipping assists, and setting up his own slam dunk with a magnificent steal.

A late rally from the Breakers narrowed Perth's lead to 59-52 at the three-quarter mark, but things didn't look good for the Kiwis, particularly after Rob Loe fouled out two minutes before the final break.

The Kiwis narrowed the gap to 61-59 two minutes into the last quarter, but Wagstaff's deadly eye from long-range soon put the game back out of reach.

Related

Breakers

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Opinion: Dame Susan Devoy and Winston Peters story - 'embarrassment to professional journalism'

00:30
2
NZ trail the Windies by 49 runs with eight wickets in hand after day one of their Test opener in Wellington.

West Indies strike late in the final session after brilliant Black Caps innings from NZ pace-man Neil Wagner

00:30
3
NZ defeated Samoa 24-12 in their first match at the Dubai Sevens.

Unstoppable Sione Molia powers through several defenders to score stunning NZ Sevens try

00:47
4
Shane Watson believes Stokes shouldn't face Australia while under investigation for an alleged assault.

Ben Stokes almost certainly won't be welcome in family-friendly Big Bash

5

It's official! NRL star Jarryd Hayne signs with Parramatta Eels

Ripe apricots on a tree branch

Hot weather brings early Otago apricot harvest

A ridge of high pressure over much of NZ during the second half of November caused near-record or record dryness.

No charges over death of Auckland swimmer struck by boat

Teacher Leslie Gelberger, a Canadian, died after being struck by a boat near North Head in April.

01:46
Iwi bosses have been meeting this week in Wellington.

Labour tells iwi leaders they're not doing their job properly signalling it's time to steer a new course

Labour ministers warned the priorities now are to reduce poverty and address climate change.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Report finds girls experience more sexual harassment online than boys and Minister for Women says action is needed

Girls were sent nudes more but also "curated" identities more through social media.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 