 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Brave Blossoms nearly stun France with late try, settle for draw after missed conversion

share

Source:

Associated Press

Japan almost beat France for the first time and had to settle for a 23-23 draw in their rugby test this morning.

Japan almost upset the French this morning in their 23-23 draw.
Source: SKY

Japan scored three tries to two, and the last try in the 73rd minute, the equalizer by replacement prop Shintaro Ishihara. But flyhalf Yu Tamura couldn't convert it.

France won all three previous matchups with Japan easily, but the Tricolors are suffering from low morale after six consecutive tests without a win since the Six Nations. Coach Guy Noves tried to inject some life into the side by making eight changes after the drab loss to South Africa last week, but France was dominated by Japan. France has only three wins in 11 tests this year.

Japan, bolstered by an impressive 39-6 win over Tonga in Toulouse, made all the running at U Arena, pinning France in its own half and tearing through the French with panache. But 15 turnovers by Japan undermined its attack.

After trading early penalties, France blew a try when prop Jefferson Poirot knocked on at a ruck on the try-line.

But Japan hooker Shota Horie made no mistake, collecting a pass on the left wing to score in the corner.

Harumichi Tatekawa then had to make a try-saving tackle on France wing Gabriel Lacroix to hold on to the lead, but France grabbed it against the run of play thanks to Francois Trinh-Duc's second penalty and a Rabah Slimani try on halftime after the French forwards pounded the Japan try-line.

France's lead held up for only moments into the second half, when center Timothy Lafaele fended off two defenders and scored between two more.

Tamura's conversion gave Japan the lead for the second time. Flanker Kazuki Himeno couldn't extend it when his try was disallowed because of a forward pass.

France hit back with a Lacroix try from a perfectly weighted cross kick by Trinh-Duc for 20-15, but Lacroix was yellow-carded in the 61st for taking a player out in the air.

Penalties by each side made it 23-18, then Ishihara barged through the middle of a ruck and history beckoned.

Japan couldn't finish off the French but achieved its best result against a tier one side since toppling South Africa at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

'Decision is correct' - RLWC boss defends controversial call against Tonga

00:50
2
Hundreds have shown up to voice their anger at the referee’s decision not to look at a possible last minute try.

Thousands of Tongan fans take to Auckland streets to protest their side's controversial loss in RLWC semi-final


00:36
3

Watch: Woman accuses police of 'racism' as flag poles confiscated from Tongan RLWC supporters in south Auckland


00:10
4
The league superstar mingled with rival fans after England's nail-biting 20-18 victory over Tonga.

'This is why we love rugby league' - England forward Sam Burgess parties with Tongan fans after RLWC semi triumph


00:39
5
Tonga's Jason Taumalolo. Kiwis v Tonga, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 11 November, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Jason Taumalolo nominated for Rugby League Golden Boot prize

04:12
Four generations of the Waipouri whanau have ectrodactylism – they now have a new addition with all her digits.

Video: Mother living with rare limb deformity full of joy with new healthy baby girl - 'They told me she's got all her fingers and toes!'

Four generations of the Waipouri whanau have ectrodactylism – they now have a new addition with all her digits.

00:36

Watch: Woman accuses police of 'racism' as flag poles confiscated from Tongan RLWC supporters in south Auckland

When police asked the for the fan's daughter's flag pole, she called their tactics "racist over-policing".


00:20
The ABs winger made an intercept for his first try before turning on the gas to blast past the defence for his second.

Pair of masterful Rieko Ioane tries ends any chances of Welsh comeback against All Blacks

The ABs winger made an intercept for his first try before turning on the gas to blast past the defence for his second.

00:19
The Welsh ensured they kept the match close with a classy try from halfway.

All Blacks finish end-of-year tour with gritty win over Wales spearheaded by special performance from Rieko Ioane

The All Blacks have ended their season with a tough 33-18 win over Wales in Cardiff.

01:48
Taumalolo thanked the Tongan fans and his teammates for their efforts and support throughout the RLWC tournament.

Watch: 'I don't regret anything' - Tonga star Jason Taumalolo all smiles after heart-breaking RLWC loss

Taumalolo thanked the Tongan fans and his teammates for their efforts and support throughout the RLWC tournament.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 