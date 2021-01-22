Brady Rush following in legendary father's footsteps with inclusion in All Blacks Sevens squad

Brady Rush is hoping to carry on the family legacy after being named as one of two uncapped players in the 2021 All Blacks Sevens squad.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The son of All Blacks Sevens legend Eric Rush says he’s aware of the added pressure that comes with having a father who is a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

“Being in this team is quite special, especially carrying that last name. Hopefully I can do it justice," he said.

All Blacks Sevens coach Clark Laidlaw says Rush has a "competitive edge".

“Brady comes from good pedigree of course; he is relaxed off the field but has a competitive edge on the field,” Laidlaw said.

The Northland winger joins North Harbour’s Moses Leo as the newest additions to the 20-man squad.

The Black Ferns Sevens squad was also named, featuring just one new cap in Waikato’s Manaia Nuku.

All Blacks Sevens Squad:

Kurt Baker, Hawke's Bay

Dylan Collier, Waikato

Scott Curry, Bay of Plenty

Sam Dickson, Bay of Plenty

Trael Joass, Bay of Plenty

Andrew Knewstubb, Canterbury

Vilimoni Koroi, Otago

Moses Leo, North Harbour

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, North Harbour

Tim Mikkelson, Waikato

Sione Molia, Counties Manukau

Tone Ng Shiu, Auckland

Amanaki Nicole, Southland

Akuila Rokolisoa, Counties Manukau

Brady Rush, Northland

Ollie Sapsford, Hawke's Bay

Kitiona Vai, Auckland

William Warbrick, Bay of Plenty

Regan Ware, Bay of Plenty

Joe Webber, Bay of Plenty

Black Ferns Sevens squad: