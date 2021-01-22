Brady Rush following in legendary father's footsteps with inclusion in All Blacks Sevens squad

Brady Rush is hoping to carry on the family legacy after being named as one of two uncapped players in the 2021 All Blacks Sevens squad.
The son of All Blacks Sevens legend Eric Rush says he’s aware of the added pressure that comes with having a father who is a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist.
“Being in this team is quite special, especially carrying that last name. Hopefully I can do it justice," he said.
All Blacks Sevens coach Clark Laidlaw says Rush has a "competitive edge".
“Brady comes from good pedigree of course; he is relaxed off the field but has a competitive edge on the field,” Laidlaw said.
The Northland winger joins North Harbour’s Moses Leo as the newest additions to the 20-man squad.
The Black Ferns Sevens squad was also named, featuring just one new cap in Waikato’s Manaia Nuku.
All Blacks Sevens Squad:
Kurt Baker, Hawke's Bay
Dylan Collier, Waikato
Scott Curry, Bay of Plenty
Sam Dickson, Bay of Plenty
Trael Joass, Bay of Plenty
Andrew Knewstubb, Canterbury
Vilimoni Koroi, Otago
Moses Leo, North Harbour
Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, North Harbour
Tim Mikkelson, Waikato
Sione Molia, Counties Manukau
Tone Ng Shiu, Auckland
Amanaki Nicole, Southland
Akuila Rokolisoa, Counties Manukau
Brady Rush, Northland
Ollie Sapsford, Hawke's Bay
Kitiona Vai, Auckland
William Warbrick, Bay of Plenty
Regan Ware, Bay of Plenty
Joe Webber, Bay of Plenty
Black Ferns Sevens squad:
Shakira Baker, Waikato
Michaela Blyde, Bay of Plenty
Kelly Brazier, Bay of Plenty
Gayle Broughton, Taranaki
Dhys Faleafaga, Wellington
Theresa Fitzpatrick, Auckland
Stacey Fluhler, Waikato
Sarah Hirini, Manawatu
Jazmin Hotham, Waikato
Shiray Kaka, Waikato
Tyla Nathan-Wong, Northland
Manaia Nuku, Waikato
Mahina Paul, Bay of Plenty
Risaleeana Pouri-Lane, Bay of Plenty
Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Waikato
Alena Saili, Bay of Plenty
Terina Te Tamaki, Waikato
Ruby Tui, Counties Manukau
Niall Williams, Auckland
Tenika Willison, Waikato
Portia Woodman, Northland