TODAY |

Brad Weber warned after cynical push on Crusaders winger Sevu Reece

Source:  1 NEWS

Chiefs halfback Brad Weber appeared to let his frustrations get the better of him, cynically pushing Crusaders winger Sevu Reece over the advertising hoardings in Hamilton.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Chiefs halfback had a brain explosion against the Crusaders in Hamilton. Source: SKY

With the Chiefs down 20-19 on the scoreboard, and in search of their first win in eight games, the home side found themselves under the pump at FMG Stadium.

As Richie Mo'unga cleared a ball into touch from inside his own half, Reece showed off his electric pace by chasing the kick.

However, as the ball bounced near the sideline, Reece went up to try and bring it down, preventing the Chiefs from a quick lineout.

Read more:
Crusaders return to winning ways to deliver Chiefs an eighth straight defeat

Weber pushed Reece as he jumped, sending the winger over the advertising hoarding.

"Just be careful, if you can't go for the ball don't foul him," Weber was told by referee Ben O'Keefe but no further action was taken against the halfback.

Reece and the Crusaders would have the last laugh, claiming a 32-19 victory to move even further ahead in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Rugby
Chiefs
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Majak Daw mobbed after kicking first goal following mental health issues
2
Crusaders return to winning ways to deliver Chiefs an eighth straight defeat
3
Steven Adams dribbles ball while sitting down before scoring with 'Kiwi-step' in bizarre NBA scrimmage play
4
Tony Brown says Highlanders involved in Queenstown drama 'let team down' but won't miss game time
5
Warriors coaching rumour mill continues to swirl as big names linked
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Ben Smith, Aaron Cruden sign for Japanese side Kobe Steelers

Beauden Barrett holds on to No.10 jersey as Blues name squad for Highlanders clash

Josh Ioane handed first Super Rugby Aotearoa start as Highlanders make minor tweaks to team for Blues

World Rugby reveals window for Rugby Championship, supports call for NZ-based competition