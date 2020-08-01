Brad Weber warned after cynical push on Crusaders winger Sevu Reece

Chiefs halfback Brad Weber appeared to let his frustrations get the better of him, cynically pushing Crusaders winger Sevu Reece over the advertising hoardings in Hamilton.

With the Chiefs down 20-19 on the scoreboard, and in search of their first win in eight games, the home side found themselves under the pump at FMG Stadium.

As Richie Mo'unga cleared a ball into touch from inside his own half, Reece showed off his electric pace by chasing the kick.

However, as the ball bounced near the sideline, Reece went up to try and bring it down, preventing the Chiefs from a quick lineout.

Weber pushed Reece as he jumped, sending the winger over the advertising hoarding.

"Just be careful, if you can't go for the ball don't foul him," Weber was told by referee Ben O'Keefe but no further action was taken against the halfback.