Brad Weber signs one-year extension with Chiefs - 'I can hear the cowbells ringing'

All Black Brad Weber has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby and the Chiefs for another year. 

The Chiefs confirmed this morning the seven-Test halfback had signed a one-year extension with the Waikato franchise.

“I’m really excited to be back with my Chiefs teammates for another season. My seven years to date with the team have been the most enjoyable I’ve had, and I look forward to carrying that on in 2021,” Weber said.

“Whilst the lure of overseas offers were present, I feel we have a fantastic squad shaping up here at the Chiefs and I have no doubt we will be successful.

“I’m here and committed to contributing to that success in a big way. I can hear the cowbells ringing and the huge cheers at Waikato Stadium in my head already, so I look forward to seeing all our fans there next year.”

The deal means next year’s Super Rugby Aotearoa competition will feature two of the three current All Blacks halfbacks with Aaron Smith also in New Zealand with the Highlanders.

TJ Perenara of the Hurricanes has taken a short-term deal in Japan.

Weber debuted for the Chiefs in 2014, making 85 appearances. 

The 2021 Chiefs Squad will be revealed on Thursday.

