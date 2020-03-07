Brad Weber, Shaun Stevenson combine for try of the year contender as Chiefs hammer Waratahs

All Blacks halfback Brad Weber scored an early contender for try of the Super Rugby season, crossing over twice in his side's 51-14 thrashing of the Waratahs in Wollongong last night.

Having raced to a 13-0 lead in the first half, the Chiefs were then hit by a Waratahs fightback, conceding twice to trail 14-13 at the break.

From there though, it was one-way traffic for the Chiefs, bagging 38 unanswered points to go top of the Super Rugby standings in emphatic style.

Halfback Weber played a key role, scoring the first two tries of the second half to ignite the Chiefs' come-from-behind win.

While his first try saw Weber dart his way over from a clever pick and go, his second try was truly something to behold.

As Shaun Stevenson made a burst down his flank, the right winger then cut inside, running towards two Waratahs defenders.

Weber was waiting in the wings as support, allowing Stevenson to find him with the perfect flick pass out the back, sending the halfback away for his second try in as many minutes.