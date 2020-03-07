TODAY |

Brad Weber, Shaun Stevenson combine for try of the year contender as Chiefs hammer Waratahs

Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks halfback Brad Weber scored an early contender for try of the Super Rugby season, crossing over twice in his side's 51-14 thrashing of the Waratahs in Wollongong last night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

All Blacks halfback Weber scored the try of the night in his side's 51-14 win. Source: SKY

Having raced to a 13-0 lead in the first half, the Chiefs were then hit by a Waratahs fightback, conceding twice to trail 14-13 at the break.

From there though, it was one-way traffic for the Chiefs, bagging 38 unanswered points to go top of the Super Rugby standings in emphatic style.

Halfback Weber played a key role, scoring the first two tries of the second half to ignite the Chiefs' come-from-behind win.

Read more:
Chiefs run riot in second half to thrash Waratahs, go top of Super Rugby

While his first try saw Weber dart his way over from a clever pick and go, his second try was truly something to behold.

As Shaun Stevenson made a burst down his flank, the right winger then cut inside, running towards two Waratahs defenders.

Weber was waiting in the wings as support, allowing Stevenson to find him with the perfect flick pass out the back, sending the halfback away for his second try in as many minutes.

Further tries from Sean Wainui, Lachlan Boshier, Solomon Alaimalo and Anton Lienert-Brown would only rub salt into the Waratahs' wounds, the Chiefs winning in New South Wales since 2007.

Rugby
Chiefs
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Konrad Hurrell slices through weak defence to wrap up Leeds' 11-try thrashing of SBW's Wolfpack
2
Blues flanker Tony Lamborn busts out solo dance show at training to team's amusement
3
Taniela 'Tongan Thor' Tupou executes crafty pick and go to score for Reds against Crusaders
4
Crusaders hold off late Reds fightback for close win in Christchurch
5
Four-time PGA Tour winner loses sponsors after sharing homophobic meme on social media
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:07

Blues flanker Tony Lamborn busts out solo dance show at training to team's amusement

England v Italy Six Nations match postponed amid coronavirus fears

Waratahs ready for 'battle up front' in potential wet weather clash with Chiefs
00:59

'He has his chance' - Akira Ioane named to start against Hurricanes