 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Brad Weber scores nifty intercept try for Chiefs after costly Blues mistake

share

Source:

SKY

The Chiefs defeated the Blues 27-21 at Eden Park in Auckland.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The Chiefs defeated the Blues 27-21 at Eden Park in Auckland.

Chiefs hold on to win dramatic NZ derby against the Blues after brutal Super Rugby clash

00:15
2
Cooper laughed about the incidents which occurred at a Brisbane gym.

Video: Ex-Wallabies first-five Quade Cooper hit twice in the head by rogue fan

00:30
3
The incident in Manchester has left Jones afraid to use public transport.

Watch: Shameful scenes as England coach Eddie Jones verbally abused by Scotland fans

00:15
4
Duffie was relentless on defence late in the first half, flooring McKenzie with a massive defensive play.

Watch as Matt Duffie annihilates Damian McKenzie with monstrous tackle as injury-hit Chiefs survive late scare from Blues


01:45
5
David Fusitua was joined by his teammates in helping load a 20-foot container to help rebuild primary schools in Tonga.

Watch: 'I put my hand up straight away' - Warriors partner up with Mitre 10, donate $17,000 of building materials for Tonga after Cyclone Gita

04:12
Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

'You're hooked' - the Piha surfer trying to get his sport into the Paralympics

Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

Footage of the incident at Western Heights High appeared on social media yesterday.

00:15
The Chiefs defeated the Blues 27-21 at Eden Park in Auckland.

Chiefs hold on to win dramatic NZ derby against the Blues after brutal Super Rugby clash

The Chiefs have defeated the Blues 27-21 in Auckland.

01:00
Pat Brown never saw her parents again after leaving for New Zealand, and says Britain's apology in 2010 was emotionally draining.

'It still hurts' - British post-war child migrant to NZ weeps as abuse inquiry recommends compensation

Pat Brown of Nelson says she's had a good life here but the child migrant scheme should never have happened.

02:03
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Lots of cloud but mostly dry with occasional showers

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 