Brad Weber named Chiefs co-captain alongside Sam Cane for 2021 season

The Chiefs have named co-captains for this year’s Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign, confirming All Blacks halfback Brad Weber will join All Blacks Captain Sam Cane as the two leaders of the Waikato squad.

Brad Weber. Source: 1 NEWS

Weber, 30, earns the role having debuted for the Chiefs in 2014 before eventually establishing himself as the club’s first choice halfback.

The Chiefs said in a statement this morning Weber’s leadership has been on display in the Mitre 10 Cup and more recently as stand-in captain for the Chiefs on several occasions during both the 2019 and 2020 Super Rugby seasons.

Weber said he’s honoured to undertake the role as a captain alongside Cane.

“I'm incredibly honoured to be asked to co-captain the Chiefs this year. A team that means the world to me so I don't take this responsibility for granted and I look forward to leading this exciting group of players with Sam this year,” Weber said.

“It's particularly special for me to co-captain alongside Sam, a man I have a huge amount of respect for in the way he plays but especially in the way he leads, so I can't wait to get stuck into the season with him and the rest of the lads.”

Cane added he’s looking forward to working alongside Weber in leading the squad.

“Webby has a massive amount of respect from the group, he consistently leads on & off the field for us, so the co-captaincy role is a natural fit for him and I am really looking forward to working along-side him in leading this exciting Chiefs squad.”