Brad Weber channels SBW as magic offload sets up try against Crusaders

Brad Weber had a night to remember off the bench in the Chiefs' 25-15 Super Rugby victory over the Crusaders, channelling Sonny Bill Williams to set up teammate Sean Wainui in Hamilton.

The Chiefs' halfback put Sean Wainui through to score in Hamilton. Source: SKY

On as a second half substitute, replacing Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Weber's injection was a breath of fresh air for the Chiefs, with a bit of individual brilliance putting his teammate away.

Taking the ball from the back of the ruck, Weber took the Crusaders' line on himself, before somehow freeing his arms, and getting the pass away to his winger outside him.

Coming back from a knee injury, McKenzie helped his side to a 25-15 win. Source: SKY

From there, Wainui wouldn't be stopped, racing away to score unopposed, as the Chiefs took the lead for the first time in the match.

The Chiefs' defence would hold firm in the second spell, restricting the Crusaders to just three points after the break to seal a convincing victory.

