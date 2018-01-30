Brad Shields leads Hurricanes for Super Rugby tour

Nine new Hurricanes have been included in the Hurricanes tour squad for their taxing Super Rugby road trip.

Hurricanes celebrate a try Source: Photosport

Among the players on the plane for South Africa on Friday are three new props - Toby Smith, Alex Fidow and Fraser Armstrong.

Wallabies loosehead Smith has switched his allegiance after four seasons at the Melbourne Rebels while Fidow and Armstrong are both former members of the New Zealand under-20 team.

Joining them as a front row first-timer is 20-year-old hooker Asafo Aumua, the age group star who toured with the All Blacks last November and played two non-Tests.

Other new faces are lock Murray Douglas, winger Jonah Lowe, halfback Jamie Booth and first five-eighths Ihaia West and Jackson Garden-Bachop.

Joining them late ahead of their opening match against the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday will be All Blacks first five-eighth Beauden Barrett, who is attending a wedding this weekend.

Brad Shields has been named captain in the absence of injured All Blacks hooker Dane Coles.

The Hurricanes face a round two match against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires before returning home to face the defending champion Crusaders in Wellington.

Hooker Ricky Riccitelli says the players welcome the early air miles.

"It's a good challenge and you get tighter as a crew overseas. You tend to find a bond that you don't always have when you're playing at home," he said.

"Playing on the high veldt in South Africa is not an easy task but we've done so much training, we're probably going to be our fittest in the first game."

Forwards Blade Thomson and Michael Fatialofa came through the trial win over the Blues on Thursday without issue to prove their fitness after missing most of 2017 with injury.

Unavailable are injured All Blacks Coles, Jordie Barrett and Nehe Milner-Skudder.

Hurricanes:

Backs: Jonah Lowe, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Ben Lam, Julian Savea, Wes Goosen, Vince Aso, Matt Proctor, Ngani Laumape, Beauden Barrett, Ihaia West, TJ Perenara, Jamie Booth.

Forwards: Blade Thomson, Gareth Evans, Ardie Savea, Brad Shields (capt), Vaea Fifita, Michael Fatialofa, Murray Douglas, Sam Lousi, Toby Smith, Chris Eves, Ben May, Fraser Armstrong, Alex Fidow, Ricky Riccitelli, James O'Reilly.