Brad Shields: Hurricanes forwards can 'set our backline alight' against Lions

Hurricanes captain Brad Shields is urging his forwards to deliver in tomorrow night's clash against the British and Irish Lions, in order to allow their explosive backline to flourish.

With the Hurricanes' backline containing star names like Jordie Barrett, Julian Savea, Ngani Laumape and Nehe Milner-Skudder, Shields says that the forwards have to perform to lay the platform to attack from.

"We've got to be dominant," Shields said.

"It's up to us to set a tone."