Brad Mooar confirmed for All Blacks coaching role

Brad Mooar will be joining the All Blacks coaching staff after New Zealand Rugby (NZR) reached an agreement with the Scarlets club in Wales allowing him to return to New Zealand.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 45-year-old coach was the assistant coach in charge of attack at the Crusaders from 2016-2019, coinciding with the team's "threepeat" Investec Super Rugby championship run.

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster is delighted with the acquisition.

"We're delighted to have Brad confirmed to join us. I know the new coaching group is excited and keen to get into their work next season and we'll look forward to welcoming Brad in following his commitments with Scarlets.

"On behalf of the All Blacks, I'd also like to thank Scarlets for their understanding around Brad's release. It is very much appreciated," Foster said.

The confirmation of Mooar completes Ian Foster's assistant coaching team.

He will look after the attack in the coaching set-up. As announced last week, John Plumtree will look after the forwards, Greg Feek is scrum coach and Scott McLeod will look after the defence.

On joining the All Blacks' coaching staff Brad Mooar said: "It's an incredibly humbling and proud moment for my family and me. The opportunity to help coach your country comes around very rarely, so I would like to thank the Scarlets club for allowing me to join the All Blacks.