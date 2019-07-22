'The boys loved it' – Steve Hansen congratulates Silver Ferns, Noeline Taurua

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has added to the plaudits coming the way of the Silver Ferns and Noeline Taurua, after their Netball World Cup victory over Australia.

Having fallen to a 50-49 defeat in the tournament group stage, Noeline Taurua's Silver Ferns upset the form book, toppling the Diamonds 52-51 to win the World Cup for the first time since 2003.

Arriving back into New Zealand today, the All Blacks were eagle-eyed viewers of the Silver Ferns' triumph, with coach Hansen congratulating the new world champions.

"The boys loved it, we're really proud of them, every New Zealander should be," Hansen told media in Wellington.

Hansen also reserved special mention for coach Taurua, who has taken the Ferns from a historic low point to world champions in less than a year.

"What a great story Noeline's is, to be not selected as the coach for a number of years, and to have the strength of courage and character to stay there, and then come in in what was a really difficult time to then take them through to win the thing is a marvellous story.