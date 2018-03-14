'The boys loved him' – Sir Graham Henry pays tribute to fallen Mac McCallion

Former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry has paid tribute to former assistant Mac McCallion, after he passed away at the age of 67 earlier today.

Having worked together at the Blues in the early days of Super Rugby, Henry and McCallion formed a formidable partnership as a coaching duo, claiming back to back titles in 1996 and 1997.

Speaking to 1 NEWS after the passing of his former charge, Sir Graham spoke highly of McCallion.

Mac McCallion Source: Photosport

"I've got a lot of time for him," he said.

"The boys loved him because there was no grey area in his coaching."

"He coached the way he played, totally committed, totally physical.