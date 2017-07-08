'Both teams have played their hearts out' – gracious Steve Hansen praises Lions after drawn series

"A bit like kissing your sister, there's not a lot in it for anybody", thats how Steve Hansen summed up the All Blacks' bitter 15 all draw with the Lions resulting in a drawn series.

The All Blacks coach however was gracious in the aftermath of a disappointing end to a thrilling Lions series and congratulated the tourists for their efforts.

Shag said both teams "played their hearts out" and described the series "as a great advertisement for rugby".