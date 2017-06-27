Boom! Ngani Laumape monsters Lions Dan Biggar on his way to try for Hurricanes

Hurricanes second-five Ngani Laumape put in a phenomenal performance as his side fought back to draw 31-all with the British and Irish Lions in Wellington tonight.

Having been released by the All Blacks, Laumape terrorised the Lions' defence all night, picking up this try for his efforts.

As Vince Aso's inside pass found Julian Savea, Laumape positioned himself on the wing, getting the ball before charging straight at the line.