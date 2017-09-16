 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Rugby


Boom! Anton Lienert-Brown bumps off his opposite with barnstorming run, as All Blacks flog Springboks

share

Source:

NZN

The All Blacks have pummelled South Africa 57-0 in tonight's Rugby Championship Test.

Lima Sopoaga finished off a great play that started with a huge run by Lienert-Brown.
Source: SKY

The world champions cleaned the floor with the Springboks in Albany, running in eight unanswered tries and playing with the attacking brilliance they were known for in 2016.

First-five Beauden Barrett was exceptional, bouncing back from last week's subdued display against Argentina to notch up two try assists.

Aaron Smith put on a clinic at halfback and locks Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock ran amok through the middle.

The All Blacks' ability to attack against unstructured defences was simply too potent - allowing Nehe Milner-Skudder to score twice and Rieko Ioane, Scott Barrett, Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Anton Lienert-Brown and Codie Taylor to also cross the line.

Milner-Skudder scored a double thanks to his NZ teammate Barrett.
Source: SKY

With four wins from four, the All Blacks are now in pole position to retain the Rugby Championship, with trips to Buenos Aires and Cape Town to come.

The Springboks, meanwhile, will lick their wounds after falling to their first Test defeat of 2017.

Stacking the breakdown early and denying the All Blacks time and space to run free, the burly South Africans appeared keen to start a war of attrition.

But their tactics didn't work for long, as the All Blacks shook off a slow start to spectacularly score twice within the space of four minutes.

Ahead 3-0 in the 17th minute, Smith took a quick-tap penalty and dinked a cute left-footed kick into the corner, where Ioane burned off his opposite to score.

Brodie Retallick finished off a brilliant All Blacks play late in the first half in Albany.
Source: SKY

Four minutes later, it was Barrett's turn to impress.

Winger Milner-Skudder pinched an intercept on the right edge, before playing a clever one-two with his first-five to score the All Blacks' second, suddenly putting the wind in their sails.

Further tries to Scott Barrett and Retallick - the latter a length-of-the-field effort - ensued, taking the All Blacks into the break 31-0 ahead, before second-half efforts to Tu'ungafasi, Milner-Skudder, Taylor and Lienert-Brown.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had the people at the media press conference laughing after urging reporters to write, "be Barrett… Taranaki."

'Well go there son don't be frightened' - Hansen gives reporter stick, praises Beauden Barrett's performance

00:20
2
Milner-Skudder scored a double thanks to his NZ teammate Barrett.

Beauden Barrett and Nehe Milner-Skudder combine for outrageous All Blacks try against Boks

00:16
3
The Breakfast presenter had good seats to see last night's pitch invader in action.

Watch: 'So North Shore' – Hilary Barry captures streaker at All Blacks v Springboks

00:20
4
Lima Sopoaga finished off a great play that started with a huge run by Liernert-Brown.

Relentless All Blacks record crushing win over Springboks after sensational attacking onslaught

00:17
5
The NZ lock said he thought about tackling the streaker, but opted not to.

'I wasn't too keen on tackling that naked man' - Brodie Retallick on streaker interrupting All Blacks Test

00:20
Lima Sopoaga finished off a great play that started with a huge run by Liernert-Brown.

Relentless All Blacks record crushing win over Springboks after sensational attacking onslaught

The All Blacks thrashed the Springboks at QBE Stadium 57-0 in Albany.

04:03
Twenty-nine people were injured, including a Kiwi, but it could have been much worse.

Watch: 'A bit chaotic' - Kiwi stays on bombed London train rather than join rush to get off

Brian Moore was two carriages down from the bombed one and says people were in a big panic.

00:58
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

The ABs prop was on a mission after reading a Kiwi scribe's critique. And he didn't miss.

20:24
With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.

Video podcast: Tax, tax, tax and polls - Corin and the 1 NEWS political team break down another big week on the election trail

With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.


02:00
The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.

Two-thirds of Kiwis agree terminally ill should be allowed to end life with medical help

The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 