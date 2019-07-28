Boks taking 'belief' from draw for World Cup campaign, pool match with All Blacks

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus agrees with his All Blacks counterpart that last night's result won't mean much at the Rugby World Cup but it could give his team valuable momentum heading towards it.

The Springboks stole a late 16-16 draw against the All Blacks in last night's Rugby Championship match in Wellington - the last Test between the two sides before they meet in their opening pool match in Japan.

Erasmus said history proves last night's match won't have an effect on the World Cup.

"I take you back to 2011 when I was involved with the Springboks," Erasmus started.

"We played New Zealand in Port Elizabeth in the Tri-Nations and they sent a team over and we actually beat them but they won the World Cup.

"When the World Cup comes, this game will be pretty irrelivant."

But Erasmus said it could have an impact elsewhere, giving the team momentum for the remainder of their Tests this year as they loook to ramp up to the World Cup and hit the ground running.

"We certainly take a lot of positives out of this because they are the world's number one team, they're the benchmark, we have to be where they are.

"We'll take a lot of belief out of this game."