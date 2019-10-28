TODAY |

Boks sneak into RWC final with penalty in dying minutes of semi against gutted Welsh

Associated Press
Handre Pollard landed a penalty with four minutes to go to lift South Africa to a 19-16 win over Wales and into a Rugby World Cup final against England.

After a try-less first 56 minutes, each team crossed within the space of eight minutes to make it 16-all with 14 minutes left in regulation.

It was 9-9 when center Damian de Allende bustled his way over for South Africa after beating two defenders wide on the left. Pollard, who made two probing runs in the leadup, converted to make it 16-9.

Wales turned down a chance at a long-range opportunity at goal to chase a try, and got a lineout close to the left touchline.

Gatland's men came up just short 19-16 in the semi-final against South Africa. Source: Spark Sport RWC

After 18 phases failed to breach the South Africa defense, Wales was awarded a penalty and took the scrum. South Africa got the shove, but Wales cleared the ball to the left wing and Josh Adams dived over to make it 16-14.

Leigh Halfpenny calmly slotted the conversion from three meters in from touch to level at 16-16.

Both teams had attempts at dropped goals before Pollard sealed it with a penalty goal in the 76th.

Two-time champion South Africa will meet England in a rematch of the 2007 decider.

Pollard's penalty was enough to hand South Africa a 19-16 win over Wales. Source: Spark Sport RWC
