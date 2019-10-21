TODAY |

Boks duo in doubt for Lions tour after suffering burns in fire-pit incident

Source:  AAP

World Cup-winning Springboks Damian de Allende and RG Snyman have suffered burns from a fire-pit accident in Ireland, raising doubt about their availability to play against the British & Irish Lions.

South Africa's Damian de Allende is tackled by Japan's Ryoto Nakamura during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match. Source: Associated Press

Their club Munster revealed the injuries but gave no details of the circumstances of last weekend's accident in which clubmates CJ Stander and Mike Haley also received burns.

"It is expected that Haley and Stander, who sustained burns to their hands, may return to training this week with availability for Friday night's game reviewed as the week progresses," Munster said in a statement.

"De Allende and Snyman, who sustained more substantial burns to legs, hands and face, will not take part in their respective training and rehabilitation programmes and will meet a specialist again later in the week."

De Allende and Snyman, who were last week named in South Africa's squad to face the British & Irish Lions next month. The Springboks are due to face the Lions in the first of the three Tests starting July 24.

"We are hugely relieved that the lads are all OK," said Munster coach Johann van Graan. "The players have all been treated and are being well looked after with Damian and RG meeting the specialist again later this week to review next steps of their recovery."

Rugby
