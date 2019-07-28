TODAY |

Boks coach admits team was 'nervous' about potential of Mo'unga-Barrett combo

Heading into last night's Wellington Test against the All Blacks, Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus admits there was something keeping him a bit on edge.

Earlier in the week, opposite Steve Hansen named both Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett in the starting line-up in a dual-playmaker set-up - a move that had Erasmus thinking.

Hansen said the dual playmaker scheme has been in the works for a while Source: 1 NEWS

"We were nervous about Richie playing 10 and Beauden getting more space from 15," he said.

"And Sonny [Bill Williams] getting offloads away to [Jack] Goodhue and those guys - we weren't quite sure how that was going to work out.

"Luckily, we handled it."

Despite the attacking duo and their veteran midfielder, the Springboks stole a 16-all draw with the All Blacks in the final moments of last night's contest to leave plenty in the air for when they next meet in the Rugby World Cup.

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster said there were some "nice signs" from Barrett and Mo'unga though.

The pair started as dual playmakers in the 16-all draw with the Springboks Source: 1 NEWS

"I thought there was some nice patches in that third and fourth quarter, that Richie and Beaudie sort of got things organised.

"It's a work in progress."

Rassie Erasmus said adding Sonny Bill Williams into the attack as well made for a dangerous backline. Source: 1 NEWS
