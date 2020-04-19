TODAY |

Boks captain Siya Kolisi leaves Stormers after 11 seasons

Source:  AAP

Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi has ended his 11-year stay with South Africa's Stormers and is expected to be unveiled by the Durban-based Sharks in the coming week.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi. Source: Getty

The move has long been mooted, with Western Province Rugby confirming on Sunday they had released Kolisi early from his contract, which was due to expire at the end of October, having accepted a transfer fee from an unnamed team.

The loose-forward is the second-most capped player for the team in Super Rugby with 118 appearances, just behind Schalk Burger (123), though the Cape Town- based side and the Sharks will compete in Europe's PRO14 competition from 2021.

Kolisi, 29, captained the Springboks to their 2019 Rugby World Cup triumph and is a hugely popular figure in the country with a rags to riches story.

His move to Durban follows the acquisition in January of a 51 percent stake in the Sharks by a United States consortium, MVM Holdings, that is headed by South African-born New York attorney Marco Masotti.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
America's Cup challengers philosophical as Prada Cup final postponed by Covid-19
2
Boks captain Siya Kolisi leaves Stormers after 11 seasons
3
Phoenix striker sees red after horror challenge
4
From Auckland basement to Wales: Uilisi Halaholo caps remarkable rugby journey with Six Nations win on debut
5
Ex-Ireland rugby coach Joe Schmidt returns to NZ, looks ahead to becoming grandparent
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Worcester fire back at Fatialofa over hospital bill claim

New rules added to Super Rugby Aotearoa comp
04:00

Hilary Barry and Laura Daniel head behind the scenes of the All Blacks' Jockey shoot
00:18

Karl Tu'inukuafe treats Blues teammates to kava on preseason trip