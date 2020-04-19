Boks captain Siya Kolisi leaves Stormers after 11 seasons

Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi has ended his 11-year stay with South Africa's Stormers and is expected to be unveiled by the Durban-based Sharks in the coming week.



Springboks captain Siya Kolisi. Source: Getty

The move has long been mooted, with Western Province Rugby confirming on Sunday they had released Kolisi early from his contract, which was due to expire at the end of October, having accepted a transfer fee from an unnamed team.



The loose-forward is the second-most capped player for the team in Super Rugby with 118 appearances, just behind Schalk Burger (123), though the Cape Town- based side and the Sharks will compete in Europe's PRO14 competition from 2021.



Kolisi, 29, captained the Springboks to their 2019 Rugby World Cup triumph and is a hugely popular figure in the country with a rags to riches story.

