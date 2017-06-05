 

Blues will 'try and put pressure on' Lions after narrow win over Barbarians - Tana Umaga

The British and Irish Lions have come in for plenty of stick after their lacklustre tour opener against the provincial Barbarians - and may well take out their frustration on the Tana Umaga-coached Blues.

The Blues' coach will keep his players grounded ahead of one of the biggest games of their careers.
Umaga has placed his side on red alert for a Lions backlash in their "one-off" clash with the Test selection at Eden Park on Wednesday.

In what will be the Lions' first ever match against a Super Rugby outfit and just their second on Kiwi soil in 2017, Umaga has picked an experienced Blues squad with eight current or former Test players.

All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams will be given a chance to test his injured knee, bracketed at second-five with a final call to be made on Tuesday.

In-form loose forward Steven Luatua will back up from his side's 34-29 win over the Reds in Samoa on Friday at No.8, in what could be his last appearance for the Blues before heading off to Bristol in July.

The All Blacks' midfielder has been bracketed to start for the Blues against the touring Lions.
And Umaga will unleash an all-Test front row of Ofa Tu'ungafasi, James Parsons and Charlie Faumuina against a Lions pack likely including English powerhouses Mako Vunipola and Dan Cole, as well as Irish hooker Rory Best.

Patrick Tuipulotu, meanwhile, will start on the bench.

The Lions laboured to a 13-7 win over the Baabaas on Saturday, appearing bereft of ideas in attack and struggling to dominate the set-piece.

Umaga predicted his side would feel the full brunt of the Lions' dissatisfaction.

"They'll come in wanting a more polished performance - we'll just try and put pressure on them, and do what we do," Umaga told reporters.

"The intensity they'll come with, probably even more so now - (it was) a performance they're probably not too proud of at the moment, but they know it's something they need to build into going forward.

"They've got a plan in place and we're only game two, (so) we expect anything."

Among the Blues players still missing due to injury are 77-Test All Blacks blindside Jerome Kaino and prop Pauliasi Manu.

The Blues coach's spear tackle while playing for the All Blacks against the Lions in 2005 was a hot topic for media today.
Umaga said Kaino, who had surgery on his knee in mid-April, was recovering well but not quite at the level needed to be considered for selection.

However it was at first-five where Umaga sprung his largest surprise, opting to hand Stephen Perofeta a debut start over Ihaia West.

The 20-year-old age-group star has been on the bench for the side's last two Super Rugby clashes but will wear the No.10 shirt against the Lions.

Umaga backed his fleet-footed playmaker to deliver on the highest stage.

The British and Irish tourists looked ordinary in their 13-7 win over the Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei.
"His skillset belies his age," Umaga said.

"An opportunity against the British and Irish Lions doesn't come around every day, we don't have to talk about how big this game is.

"Stephen's got a cool demeanour and we're sure he'll handle that."

