Blues thrash Lions for fourth straight Super Rugby victory

The Blues have picked up their fourth consecutive Super Rugby victory, defeating the Lions 43-10 at Eden Park to move top of the Super Rugby standings.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With away wins over the Bulls, Stormers and Hurricanes in the last three weeks, the Blues returned to their home ground, winless at Eden Park so far in 2020.

The Lions meanwhile were seeking an immediate reversal of their fortunes, having won just once so far this year.

Rieko Ioane got the ball rolling in the first half, scoring after eight minutes, before the Lions hit back through Dan Kriel.

A penalty to Otere Black restored the Blues' lead at 8-7, before Mark Telea set Stephen Perofeta away for a try.

The first half came to a close with a penalty try for the Blues, Ruan Vermaak shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on. The Blues with a 22-10 lead.

After the break, the Blues' attack stepped up another gear, with Ioane scoring his second, before two more five-pointers to Gerard Cowley-Tuioti and Hoskins Sotutu put the match well beyond reach for the Lions.