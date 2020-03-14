TODAY |

Blues thrash Lions for fourth straight Super Rugby victory

Source:  1 NEWS

The Blues have picked up their fourth consecutive Super Rugby victory, defeating the Lions 43-10 at Eden Park to move top of the Super Rugby standings.

The All Blacks winger scored twice in the Blues' 43-10 victory at Eden Park. Source: SKY

With away wins over the Bulls, Stormers and Hurricanes in the last three weeks, the Blues returned to their home ground, winless at Eden Park so far in 2020.

The Lions meanwhile were seeking an immediate reversal of their fortunes, having won just once so far this year.

Rieko Ioane got the ball rolling in the first half, scoring after eight minutes, before the Lions hit back through Dan Kriel.

A penalty to Otere Black restored the Blues' lead at 8-7, before Mark Telea set Stephen Perofeta away for a try.

The first half came to a close with a penalty try for the Blues, Ruan Vermaak shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on. The Blues with a 22-10 lead.

After the break, the Blues' attack stepped up another gear, with Ioane scoring his second, before two more five-pointers to Gerard Cowley-Tuioti and Hoskins Sotutu put the match well beyond reach for the Lions.

The bonus point victory sending the Blues to the top of the Super Rugby standings, albeit temporarily, their 22 points sending the Auckland side two clear of the South African Conference leading Sharks.

