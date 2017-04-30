 

Blues stun Brumbies with defiant defence in hard-fought Super Rugby win in Canberra

The Blues have extended New Zealand Super Rugby sides' winning streak over Australian opposition to 15 games, with an 18-12 victory over the Brumbies.

The Blues turned down an easy penalty for a scrum in the middle of the field – Pulu showed all the doubters why.
Source: SKY

Despite being last in the New Zealand group, the Blues were too good for the conference-topping Brumbies in a stark illustration of the gulf between Kiwi outfits and their trans-Tasman rivals.

It was the Brumbies' third loss in a row and ninth consecutive defeat to New Zealand opposition.

The Blues dominated possession from the outset on Sunday but were unable to breach the Brumbies dogged defence for the opening half hour in front of 12,072 at GIO Stadium.

Winger Matt Duffie broke the deadlock, with a George Moala offload helping him to cross after 31 minutes.

Brumbies fullback Tom Banks also showed glimpses in attack, but was unable to hurt the Blues on the scoreboard.

Brumbies captain Sam Carter's decision to back their rolling maul to score a try rather than give Wharenui Hawera a penalty goal attempt on half-time didn't pay dividends and the blues went to the break leading 8-3.

Hawera got a chance three minutes into the second half and kicked truly to shave the deficit to two.

He put them in front with his third penalty after 51 minutes, as the Brumbies refused to fold.

But it didn't take the men from Auckland long to regain the lead and a well-worked lineout allowed Akira Ioane to drive over for a try and make it 13-8.

Bryn Gatland missed the conversion and the Brumbies began to apply pressure on the Blues defence.

That culminated in Hawera's fourth goal bringing them within one point with 20 minutes remaining.

But as momentum shifted back to the Blues, they were able to capitalise on their opportunities with a Melani Nanai try coming from a scrum, setting up a match-winning lead and helping his side to pick up a crucial bonus-point victory.

