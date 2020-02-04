TODAY |

Blues star Rieko Ioane ruled out for several weeks with hand injury

Source:  AAP

Blues star Rieko Ioane will be on the sidelines for several weeks after fracturing his hand.

Rieko Ioane. Source: Photosport

The star winger’s absence will be a huge blow to Leon McDonald’s side after he scored two tries in the loss to the Chiefs last weekend.

The Blues will also be down two frontrowers after hooker Ray Niuia was ruled out for the season with a knee injury and prop Alex Hodgman suffered a calf tear that will keep him out for several weeks.

Ioane’s injury comes days after reports from neighbours that he and brother were Akira holding wild parties at Rieko Ioane’s home in Auckland.

The Blues travel to Newcastle to face the Waratahs on Saturday.

