Blues squad finds alternative ways to brush up on 'passing' despite being in isolation

Despite the coronavirus induced isolation, Blues players have found a way to practise some passing drills as a team.

The team found a creative way to stay in touch with each other during the lockdown. Source: Instagram/bluesrugbyteam

With the lock down in effect and the Super Rugby season suspended indefinitely, the Blues players seem to have a lot of time on their hands and are finding new ways to stay connected with each other.

In an Instagram post on the Blues official account, members of the squad are seen finding creative ways of passing a roll of toilet paper to each other, and encouraging others around the country to do the same.

Cricket, golf, swimming and gaming are some of the activites featured as the team passes the time.

