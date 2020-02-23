TODAY |

Blues snatch last-gasp win against Bulls

Source:  1 NEWS

The Blues have snatched a last-gasp victory over the Bulls with Otere Black kicking an injury time penalty to secure the 23-21 victory at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

The Blues trailed 20-21 after Manie Libbok converted J Rudolph’s try but the Auckland side were nerveless worked the ball out of their own half in the dying moments.

The Bulls then conceded a penalty for offside 35m out, with Black stepping up to slot the penalty.

The Blues outscored the Bulls three-tries-to-two with Mark Telea, Tom Robinson and Stephen Perofeta scoring.

