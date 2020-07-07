Blues skipper explains why class of 2020 is different from past under-achievers

Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu has explained what makes this year's team different to the many sides of the past, ahead of their top-of-the-table clash with the Crusaders in Christchurch this weekend.

With three wins from three including a nail-biting 27-24 win over the Highlanders prior to last week's bye, the Blues are giving fans hope of a return to the glory days.

Led by the uncompromising Tuipulotu, and masterminded by coach Leon MacDonald, the Blues believe that they can lift silverware once again having last won Super Rugby in 2003.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this morning, Tuipulotu says that his side has evolved to get over the line in tight contests, compared with previous years where the Blues couldn't clinch wins in the dying moments.

"We have a lot of confidence in ourselves, the way we can finish games," Tuipulotu said.

"Blues teams of the past would only last half a game, then sort of drop off in the last 20 [minutes] especially.

"We've shown we're fit enough to last 80-plus minutes.

"And also, from a coach's point of view, we have a good game plan, good processes in behind us to get good go forward and provide some good ball for our backs.

Up next though is the three-time defending champion Crusaders in Christchurch, where no visiting team has won since 2016.

Despite the example of Scott Robertson's Crusaders, Tuipulotu insists that the Blues have their own way of doing things.

"With the Crusaders setting the standard these last few years, within here at the Blues we want to set our own standards.

"For us, we see ourselves as a good forward pack, who can grind down teams, and really last 80 minutes, and have some special backs to finish the work off."