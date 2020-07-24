Blues rave over 'electric' Caleb Clarke after impressive Super Rugby form

The Blues are hoping to keep hold of rising star Caleb Clarke, after the youngster's impressive emergence during this year's Super Rugby Aotearoa.

After Covid-19 saw the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics until next year, All Blacks Sevens youngster Clarke has hit the ground running in the Blues' ranks.

The 21-year-old has scored two tries, and assisted four so far in 2020, named to start on the left wing against the Chiefs on Sunday after sitting out last weekend's loss to the Hurricanes.

However, by far Clarke's most impressive performance came in last month's 27-24 victory over the Highlanders, showing incredible maturity and courage to take the field just hours after the death of his grandfather.

Speaking to media, Blues assistant coach Dan Halangahu spoke about the qualities that Clarke brings to the side, and the impact he's made.



"There's been a bit of push and pull between us and the sevens guys," Halangahu said.

"We all know what Caleb can do, whether it's in a black jersey for sevens or here at the Blues, we all want him playing.

"It's extremely exciting, not just what he can do with ball in hand, what he does when the ball's up in the air. Everyone's sort of taking note when he catches those high balls.

"His electric speed, it's exciting, but he's also the right type of kid we want here.

"He's hard working, he wants to learn. He's probably still here at training, he's always trying to do extras.

"He's fitted in really well to this group, we certainly missed him earlier in the season."

Halangahu making no secret of the Blues' desire to keep hold of Clarke, if and when his sevens commitments return.

However, whether Clarke is wearing a blue or black jersey next season will be solely up to him.

"We'll probably have the same discussion we had last time they tried to take him.