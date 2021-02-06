Blues 'rapt' to capture Roger Tuivasa-Sheck signature

The air was full of excitement at Blues training this morning, as the world learned of the franchise's capture of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

The Warriors captain confirmed his code switch, agreeing to a two-year deal through to the end of 2023, with the aim of representing the All Blacks at the next World Cup.

The announcement left Blues chief executive Andrew Hore and head coach Leon MacDonald beaming with joy today, as they added another big name to a growing list of superstar talent.

Although MacDonald could not confirm where Tuivasa-Sheck would fit into the side, he will join a backline already boasting All Blacks Caleb Clarke and Rieko Ioane, as well as the club's reigning rookie of the year Mark Telea.

"That's something we'll have to sit down and map out a plan," MacDonald said.

While exciting, the Blues will be hoping for a different outcome to Benji Marshall's fateful tenure seven years ago.

Unlike Marshall, Tuivasa-Sheck is expected to suit up for Auckland in the Mitre 10 Cup later this year before turning out for the Blues.

Hore would not comment on the decisions made in the case of Marshall, but seemed to support the idea of Tuivasa-Sheck getting some experience in his new code prior to his Blues debut.

"There's no doubt the more rugby he can play will be optimal, we'd all agree on that."