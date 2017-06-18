 

Blues prospect Stephen Perofeta called into Baby Blacks for u20s RWC final to start at first-five

Blues first-five-eighth Stephen Perofeta has been called into the New Zealand under-20 rugby team for their world championship final against England in Georgia early on Monday (NZT).

Blues first five eighth Stephen Perofeta during the Blues vs British and Irish Lions match played at Eden Park in Auckland as part of the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017. The Blues won 22-16. Copyright Photo; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Blues first five eighth Stephen Perofeta during the Blues vs British and Irish Lions match played at Eden Park.

Source: Photosport

Perofeta replaces Tiaan Falcon, who has been ruled out after he was concussed in the Baby Blacks' 39-26 semi-final win over France.

Alex Mitchell from Taranaki has also joined the squad as a replacement for Ryan Coxon at prop.

New Zealand coach Craig Philpott says it is disappointing Falcon won't be able to play in the final.

"Luckily we have an awesome replacement in Stephen, who played for the under-20s last year and brings a wealth of experience."

Philpott said his forwards had delivered consistently throughout the tournament, and would need to step up against England.

"Our scrum and lineout has been operating at close to 100 per cent during the tournament, so we need to reproduce that in the final."

Junior All Blacks: Will Jordan, Tima Faingaanuku, Braydon Ennor, Orbyn Leger, Caleb Clarke, Stephen Perofeta, Ereatara Enari, Marino Mikaele-Tuu, Dalton Papali'i, Luke Jacobson, Samuel Slade, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Puri Rakete-Stones, Asafo Aumua, Ezekiel Lindenmuth.

Reserves: JP Sauni, Harrison Allan, Alex Fidow, Sam Caird, Tom Christie, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Tamati Tua, Josh McKay.

