Blues preparing for jam-packed rugby season with Samoa match confirmed

The Blues are preparing for a jam-packed June after confirming they’ll take a Super Rugby game to Samoa days before they play the Britsh / Irish Lions at Eden Park.

The historic Super game in Samoa, a first in the pro era of rugby, has extra meaning to many in the Auckland franchise, including coach and former Blues player, Michael Jones.

"To finally be able to link all those synergies and take the Blues back home in a sense (and) play a home game against Reds is just outstanding."

The game, which is scheduled for June 2, is being backed by the Samoan government and a host of island sponsors.

Blues flanker Steven Luatua says the match will be more than a Super Rugby fixture.

"Personally, to play in front of my family there who haven't seen me play before, that'll be very special for them."

It's a hectic time for Blues players and staff with two full preseason games and the Brisbane Tens all taking place over the next fortnight.

Head coach Tana Umaga says despite the obvious changes to the game in Brisbane, it hasn’t affected their strategy or format too much for the tournament.

"We believe 10s is more like 15s than sevens is (so) we haven't changed much at all."

The Blues season also includes hosting the British and Irish Lions on June 7 while also focusing on clawing their way out of last place in the New Zealand conference in Super Rugby.