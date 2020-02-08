Blues pick up first victory of 2020 season after second half blitz against Waratahs

The Blues have bounced back from their opening defeat to the Chiefs, picking up their first win of the new Super Rugby season with a 32-12 victory over the Waratahs in Newcastle.

The Blues scored five tries to two in front of 7491 hardy spectators at a wet McDonald Jones Stadium, with winger Mark Telea notching a second-half hat-trick for the visitors, who notched a fifth straight win over the Waratahs.



The Kiwi side never trailed and were more clinical in the rainy conditions against a Waratahs side that made some critical errors, especially at the breakdown.



Compounding the Tahs misery exciting winger Mark Nawaqanitawase went off injured just after the hour, when he landed awkwardly after athletically diving over the line to score his second try in as many Super games.



The Blues were down to 14 men in the second half when influential No.8 Hoskins Sotutu was sin-binned for a high tackle on Waratahs centre Karmichael Hunt but had already banked enough points to win.



The Blues, who also first round losers, scored two tries in the first four minutes of the second half to take control after leading just 8-7 at the break.



A try to flanker Blake Gibson and a penalty to five-eighth Stephen Perofeta set up an 8-0 lead for the Blues but the Waratahs trimmed the deficit on the stroke of halftime when centre Lalakai Foketi smashed his way over.



The Waratahs momentum disappeared almost immediately after the break, with the Blues bolting to a 20-7 lead.



Joe Marchant crossed after good work from centre partner TJ Faiane and two minutes later Telea was first to a well-judged stab kick from Sotutu.



The Waratahs woes increased in the 49th minute when captain Rob Simmons opted for a scrum close to the Blues line after the home team were awarded a penalty.



The Blues pack then drove right through their opponents in a demoralising moment for the home team

