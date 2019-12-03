TODAY |

Blues photobomb newlyweds during gruelling preseason training on Auckland beach

Source:  1 NEWS

The Blues have kicked off their gruelling Super Rugby preseason at an Auckland beach and have some unique photos to prove it.

The Blues were tackling the dunes at Kariotahi Beach when they ran into the newlywed couple. Source: Breakfast

The squad tackled a lung-busting sand dune run at Kariotahi Beach near Waiuku on the west coast.

The training session had players on their hands and knees but there was also a moment to smile about with the squad photobombing a wedding photo shoot on the beach.

Players and staff were happy to surround the couple for a few photos before resuming their run along the black sand beach.

Rugby
Blues
Auckland


