Blues over the moon to welcome 'world's best' Beauden Barrett

The Blues are hopeful that Beauden Barrett can be the final piece of the jigsaw heading into the 2020 Super Rugby season, Chief Executive Michael Redman says.

As the 28-year-old All Blacks playmaker today confirmed his move to Auckland from the Hurricanes, the Blues are welcoming the addition of arguably the best player on the planet, hopeful of a tilt at a first Super Rugby title since 2003.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, Redman explained what Barrett will bring to the Blues, easily the most important player signing of the year.

"It's very significant," Redman began.

"The narrative about this club for the last 15 years has been that we didn't have a world class first-five to win the championship.

"Whether that's right or wrong, that's been the narrative.

"To fill that gap, and that conversation to be over, and to have the world's best player - that's outstanding for us. We couldn't be happier."

Having lost six games this season by a margin of less than seven points, Redman is hopeful that the experience and calibre of Barrett will turn the Blues' fortunes around come 2020.

"We lost a number of games by very small margins. Hopefully, a player of Beauden's capability [and] experience [in] the influential position that he's in, we can turn those small losses into small wins.

"That's the difference between play-offs and not."

Redman, though, did stop short of placing an entire season's worth of expectations solely on Barrett's shoulders.

"We named 23 players per game, and you need your whole squad if we're going to make the play-offs.

"But he's certainly a very, very influential piece for us. His experience, his skillset is unique in the world.

"If there was going to be anything close to a silver bullet, it would be him, but it's going to take our whole squad, all of our leaders, all of our star players to get us where we need to go."

Chief executive Michael Redman explained what Barrett's signature means for his side. Source: 1 NEWS
