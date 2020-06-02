Blues open up ticket sales to fans for clash with Hurricanes after Level 1 announcement

The Blues have wasted no time taking advantage of this afternoon's Alert Level 1 announcement, advertising tickets to fans for this weekend's Super Rugby Aotearoa opening round clash against the Hurricanes in Auckland.

Rieko Ioane makes a run against the Hurricanes. Source: Photosport

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this afternoon New Zealand will transition to Level 1 tonight, meaning sporting events such as Super Rugby Aotearoa are now allowed to have fans in attendance.

The Blues and Hurricanes square off this Sunday at Eden Park and the Blues were quick to reach out to their fans with ads for ticket sales.

"IT'S TIME!" the Auckland franchise said on social media.

"Get your whānau together, get your friends along and wear BLUE."

The Blues are offering free entry for children to the game with a paying adult and $20 tickets for general admission.

Super Rugby Aotearoa was initially being looked as a sporting competition that would run without crowds to help reduce the risk of spreading the Covid-19 virus currently affecting the world.

However, with New Zealand transitioning to Level 1 at 11:59pm tonight after getting ahead of the coronavirus' curve, crowds will be able to attend under the relaxed restrictions.

Prior to Sunday's clash - which will also be star first-five Beauden Barrett's club debut - the Highlanders host the Hurricanes in Dunedin on Saturday evening.

While the Highlanders have yet to make any formal offer for fans to attend the game, Terry Davies, CEO of Dunedin Venues, told 1 NEWS last week they’d have no issues at Forsyth Barr Stadium making the match available.

“We're ready to go if the Government and the Minister of Health give us the go ahead,” Davies said at the time.