Blues name potent backline for Super Rugby opener against Highlanders

The Blues have named their strongest side available for their first Super Rugby match of the 2018 season - a local derby against fellow Kiwi franchise the Highlanders in Dunedin.

Augustine Pulu of the Blues celebrates after scoring a try against the Bulls. Source: Photosport

Six current and three former All Blacks are included in the squad for Friday night's game at Forsyth Barr Stadium alongside four debutants.

New captain Augustine Pulu leads a strong backline featuring Rieko Ioane and Matt Duffie on the wings with George Moala and Sonny Bill Williams in the midfield.

Coach Tana Umaga says the team will look to build on their pre-season success, which includes winning the Brisbane Global Tens tournament.

"Everyone is excited to get the season underway and I'm pleased with the attitude and application from our players in pre-season," Umaga said.

"We continued to improve last year but we know that we need to do better against our fellow New Zealand teams, especially with two full derby rounds this year, and also deliver on those key moments in what is going to be a very tight and tough season."

The Blues are without some key players though due to injuries, including departing veteran loose forward Jerome Kaino.

A total of 12 players weren't considered for selection due to various injuries, with notable absences including first-fives Otere Black (knee) and Stephen Perofeta (hand).

North Harbour playmaker Bryn Gatland has been given the No.10 jersey in their absences.

"We have a few players with longer-term injuries, and some with lesser injuries that could have possibly played if pushed," Umaga said.

"But this is a long season and player welfare is really important."

Friday's game kicks off at 7:30pm.

BLUES: 1. Alex Hodgman, 2. James Parsons, 3. Ofa Tuungafasi, 4. Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 5. Scott Scrafton, 6. Glenn Preston, 7. Murphy Taramai, 8. Akira Ioane; 9. Augustine Pulu (c), 10. Bryn Gatland, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 13. George Moala, 14. Matt Duffie,15. Michael Collins