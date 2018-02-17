 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Blues lose young flanker to fractured hand, expected to miss first six weeks of Super Rugby

share

Source:

NZN

Blues flanker Dalton Papali'i has fractured his hand and is expected to miss the first six rounds of the Super Rugby season.

Dalton Papalii of the Blues scores a try in the game between the Wild Knights and the Blues during the Global Tens Tournament at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia on February 09, 2018. Photo : Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

Dalton Papalii of the Blues scores a try in the game between the Wild Knights and the Blues during the Global Tens Tournament.

Source: Photosport

The Auckland openside specialist suffered the injury during Thursday's trial match loss to the Hurricanes.

Papali'i will join another 20-year-old who was expected to play a starting role - first five-eighth Stephen Perofeta - on the sideline for the opening rounds of the campaign. Both suffered similar damage to a bone in their hand.

Veteran All Blacks blindside flanker Jerome Kaino limped out of the same game in Warkworth with an ankle problem but is expected to be cleared to face the Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday.

Meanwhile, speculation continues to mount that 34-year-old Kaino is poised to announce his departure for French club rugby.

The 81-Test veteran was first linked with a move in December.

The New Zealand Herald reported on Saturday that Kaino - who has slipped down the test pecking order - has decided to move offshore at the end of the Super Rugby season, although he is yet to enter negotiations.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Canada's captain Rachel Homan played within the rules, but it didn't stop fans questioning her decision.

Curling controversy! Canadian team labelled unsportsmanlike after using bizarre 'burned rock' rule during tight Winter Olympics match

00:15
2
One lucky man at Eden Park secured a stunning catch during the Black Caps T20 match against Australia.

NZ fan's priceless reaction after securing $50k Catch a Million screamer

00:15
3
The Fijian winger couldn't be stopped as he carved his way to the tryline in the 38-4 win.

Watch: Suliasi Vunivalu carves Leeds defence to pieces with sensational solo try as Storm dominate World Club Challenge

00:15
4
Guptill hit six fours and nine sixes in his amazing knock against Australia in Auckland.

Martin Guptill refusing to blame bowlers for record-breaking T20 loss to Aussies

5
Dalton Papalii of the Blues scores a try in the game between the Wild Knights and the Blues during the Global Tens Tournament at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia on February 09, 2018. Photo : Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

Blues lose young flanker to fractured hand, expected to miss first six weeks of Super Rugby

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn speaks to The Associated Press at his office in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Prime Minister since 2012.)

Ethiopia declares second state of emergency after hundreds of deaths, two years of protests

Ethiopia's Prime Minister since 2012, Desalegn, resigned yesterday.

00:39
The council is banning freedom campers from Lake Hayes reserve and the Shotover delta.

Freedom campers getting bad rap when majority are fine says tourism authority

Charlie Ives says NZ needs to penalise those who know the rules and break them.

A young woman, who walked out from the direction of the high school, gets a hug following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,

Many more could have died if not for teachers heroics- Florida shooting students say

One teacher was killed while attempting to barricade a classroom door.

04:55
One woman's sugar realisation turned out to be the greatest discovery of her life.

Kiwi woman sheds the kilos after embarking on a life of less sugar - 'Fat doesn't make you fat, sugar makes you fat'

Amanda Tiffen was ingesting 30 teaspoons of sugar a day.

02:10
The city's signature architecture style came about as the city rebuilt after the 1931 earthquake.

Napier's Art Deco Festival celebrates 30 years

The city’s signature architectural style came about as the city rebuilt after the 1931 earthquake.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 