Blues lose young flanker to fractured hand, expected to miss first six weeks of Super Rugby

Blues flanker Dalton Papali'i has fractured his hand and is expected to miss the first six rounds of the Super Rugby season.

Dalton Papalii of the Blues scores a try in the game between the Wild Knights and the Blues during the Global Tens Tournament. Source: Photosport

The Auckland openside specialist suffered the injury during Thursday's trial match loss to the Hurricanes.

Papali'i will join another 20-year-old who was expected to play a starting role - first five-eighth Stephen Perofeta - on the sideline for the opening rounds of the campaign. Both suffered similar damage to a bone in their hand.

Veteran All Blacks blindside flanker Jerome Kaino limped out of the same game in Warkworth with an ankle problem but is expected to be cleared to face the Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday.

Meanwhile, speculation continues to mount that 34-year-old Kaino is poised to announce his departure for French club rugby.

The 81-Test veteran was first linked with a move in December.