Blues lose Tom Robinson for up to eight weeks after knee surgery

The Blues have been dealt a cruel injury blow in their Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign, with utility forward Tom Robinson having undergone surgery.
Robinson, 25, has shaped as a key man in the Blues' forward pack since his debut last year, capable of covering both lock and flanker.
However, Robinson suffered a meniscus tear in the Blues' Super Rugby Aotearoa opening win over the Hurricanes, sitting out of last weekend's win over the Chiefs.
As a result, Robinson went under the knife on Monday and now faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines.
With no playoffs in Super Rugby Aotearoa, the eight-week maximum expected recovery period could mean Robinson comes back into contention for the final match of the season against the Crusaders on August 16.
That would seem unlikely, though, with the Blues unlikely to rush Robinson back into action straight away after surgery.