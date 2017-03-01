Blues lose SBW, gain Jerome Kaino and Patrick Tuipulotu for Super Rugby clash with Chiefs

An injured Sonny Bill Williams has been replaced in one of five changes to the Blues Super Rugby team to face the Chiefs at Eden Park.

Patrick Tuipulotu and Jerome Kaino of the Blues. Source: Photosport

All Blacks second five-eighth Williams picked up a knee problem during their season-opening 41-34 loss to the Highlanders, ruling him out of Friday's derby between two teams seeking a first win.

Coach Tana Umaga says the 32-year-old's injury isn't serious and he is a likely candidate to fly out this weekend for two matches in South Africa.

TJ Faiane replaces Williams at No.12 in one of two changes to the backline. Melani Nanai starts at fullback, pushing Michael Collins to the bench.

Up front, All Black Patrick Tuipulotu starts at lock in place of Gerard Cowley-Tuioti while flanker Jimmy Tupou and prop Pauliasi Manu replace Glenn Preston and Alex Hodgman respectively.

Veteran All Blacks flanker Jerome Kaino, who has confirmed his departure to France later this year, is on the Blues bench after missing out last week with injury.

Umaga said the changes don't reflect a level of dissatisfaction with the team's performance in Dunedin.

Tweaks in certain areas will be targeted as they seek an end to a 12-match winless run against their neighbours.

"For much of the game we put in some solid performances in most phases of our game," Umaga said.

"Some lack of discipline proved very costly and we have addressed that this week.

"At the same time we did a lot of very good things."

Blues: Melani Nanai, Matt Duffie, George Moala, TJ Faiane, Rieko Ioane, Bryn Gatland, Augustine Pulu (capt), Akira Ioane, Murphy Taramai, Jimmy Tupou, Scott Scrafton, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, James Parsons, Pauliasi Manu.