Blues keep faith in pre-season players to take on Rebels in Super Rugby opener

The Blues have named their side for the opening match of the Super Rugby season against the Rebels in Melbourne on Thursday night.

Coach Tana Umaga appears to have kept the faith with his side that came away with a 26-14 win over the Chiefs in their final pre-season game, naming a near identical side.

New signing Jimmy Tupou will lead the side, having moved from the Crusaders in the post-season after four seasons with the Canterbury side.

The tight five who played against the Chiefs all return to the starting XV, despite only having 19 Blues caps between them.

All Blacks Charlie Faumuina, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, George Moala and Rene Ranger will all start from the bench, with younger players like Sione Mafileo and Rieko Ioane preferred in their place.

Another new recruit, two Test All Black Augustine Pulu will start his first match for the Blues at halfback.

BLUES: 1. Pauliasi Manu, 2. Matt Moulds, 3. Sione Mafileo, 4. Jimmy Tupou (c), 5. Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 6. Steven Luatua, 7. Blake Gibson/Murphy Taramai, 8. Akira Ioane, 9. Augustine Pulu, 10. Ihaia West, 11. Melani Nanai, 12. Piers Francis, 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Matt Duffie, 15. Michael Collins.