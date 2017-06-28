 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Blues, Hurricanes swap Otere Black and Ihaia West for 2018 Super Rugby season

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Blues first-five Ihaia West is set to play in different Super Rugby colours next year, signing a one-year deal with the Hurricanes.

Ihaia West carves through the defence of the Lions to score the winning try in the final minutes of the game during the Blues and British and Irish Lions match at Eden Park in Auckland as part of the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017. Credit; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Ihaia West carves through the defence of the Lions to score the winning try in the final minutes of the game during the Blues and British and Irish Lions match at Eden Park in Auckland.

Source: Photosport

West, 25, has proved to be a game changer scoring the match-winning try for the Blues in their 22-16 win in Auckland against the Lions earlier this month.

"I have decided it's time for a new challenge and thanks to the Hurricanes management I have the opportunity to be involved with a strong and successful team," said West.

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd said West will be a big asset for the Wellington franchise.

"Ihaia has always been a very talented player. I enjoyed coaching him in the New Zealand Under 20s back in 2012 and since then he's built up a lot of experience with Hawke's Bay, the Blues and also the Maori All Blacks," said Boyd.

"We all saw what he is capable with ball in hand when he scored the match winning try for the Blues against The British and Irish Lions recently and we’re looking forward to similar highlights in a Hurricanes jersey."

Hurricanes first-five Otere Black will be linking up with the Blues next season.

"Otere has been a real professional on and off the field and everyone at the Hurricanes wishes him all the best with the next chapter of his career," said Boyd.

Black has played 19 games with the Hurricanes and has signed with the Blues through until 2019.

Related

Hurricanes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1
Morning show Today tried to claim ‘Australasia’ won the Auld Mug.

'Australia has taken out the America's Cup' - cheeky Aussie TV presenters try jumping on Team NZ bandwagon

00:53
2
Glenn Ashby said "I think their mums and girlfriends will go crook" after his crew threw their fancy bags away.

Watch: 'Naughty' Team NZ crew risk wrath of sponsors and partners after biffing Louis Vuitton bags into crowd

3
The new All Blacks jersey

Kiwi babies can claim they were born an All Blacks supporter after themed birth certificates go on sale

00:20
4
Serena announced her pregnancy with Reddit co-founder Alexis Olhanian in April.

Pregnant Serena Williams looks absolutely stunning in nude Vanity Fair photo shoot

00:14
5
The Team NZ helmsman looked like he was definitely looked like he was enjoying the moment with his team.

Watch: Triumphant Peter Burling sings along to classic Kiwi song Victoria during America's Cup celebrations

00:39
Morning show Today tried to claim ‘Australasia’ won the Auld Mug.

'Australia has taken out the America's Cup' - cheeky Aussie TV presenters try jumping on Team NZ bandwagon

We don't think so!


Prison guards to have easier access to pepper spray

It follows a long campaign by members of the Corrections Association - and a rise in violence against staff.

02:01
Paula Bennett is visiting the capital Honiara and will join Pacific leaders to mark the end of RAMSI.

Fears as regional defence intervention ends in the Solomon Islands

After 14 years the Pacific's biggest regional defence intervention is withdrawing.

04:31
The Kiwi comedian played manager Murray in the much-loved show.

Rhys Darby can't believe it's been a decade since Flight of the Conchords became a global sensation

He played hapless manager Murray in the hugely successful show.

02:21
Jeremy O'Hanlon of homes.co.nz says there was a marked slowdown before the 2014 vote.

Will New Zealand's housing market slow down before the upcoming election?

Jeremy O'Hanlon of homes.co.nz says there was a marked slowdown before the 2014 vote.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ