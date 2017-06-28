Blues, Hurricanes swap Otere Black and Ihaia West for 2018 Super Rugby season

Blues first-five Ihaia West is set to play in different Super Rugby colours next year, signing a one-year deal with the Hurricanes.



Ihaia West carves through the defence of the Lions to score the winning try in the final minutes of the game during the Blues and British and Irish Lions match at Eden Park in Auckland. Source: Photosport

West, 25, has proved to be a game changer scoring the match-winning try for the Blues in their 22-16 win in Auckland against the Lions earlier this month.



"I have decided it's time for a new challenge and thanks to the Hurricanes management I have the opportunity to be involved with a strong and successful team," said West.

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd said West will be a big asset for the Wellington franchise.

"Ihaia has always been a very talented player. I enjoyed coaching him in the New Zealand Under 20s back in 2012 and since then he's built up a lot of experience with Hawke's Bay, the Blues and also the Maori All Blacks," said Boyd.



"We all saw what he is capable with ball in hand when he scored the match winning try for the Blues against The British and Irish Lions recently and we’re looking forward to similar highlights in a Hurricanes jersey."



Hurricanes first-five Otere Black will be linking up with the Blues next season.

"Otere has been a real professional on and off the field and everyone at the Hurricanes wishes him all the best with the next chapter of his career," said Boyd.

